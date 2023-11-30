Amundsen Park fieldhouse won't be used as shelter for Chicago migrants; will reopen Monday

Alderman says Amundsen Park won't be used for migrant shelter

Alderman says Amundsen Park won't be used for migrant shelter

Alderman says Amundsen Park won't be used for migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As construction on the first winterized tent camp for migrants gets underway in Chicago, the city is abandoning plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers in the fieldhouse of a West Side park.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) announced Wednesday night that the mayor's office has informed him it no longer plans to use the Amundsen Park fieldhouse as a migrant shelter, and will reopen the facility to the public on Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office confirmed Thursday morning that Amundsen Park is no longer needed as a potential migrant shelter, noting migrants already have been moved out of 10 of 21 Chicago police stations, a significant reduction in the number of asylum seekers sleeping at the city's airports, and a new initiative to house some migrants at 17 Chicago churches.

The city had announced in early October that it planned to use the Amundsen Park fieldhouse to provide temporary housing for asylum seekers, but within days of that announcement put those plans on hold while Mayor Brandon Johnson's office considered an alternative site nearby – a vacant building in the 1990 block of North Austin Boulevard.

For more than a month, the park has been operating with only one staffer, and the Chicago Park District had moved after-school events and other programs from Amundsen Park to Riis Park while preparing for possibly using Amundsen's fieldhouse as a shelter.

Last month, neighbors took their concerns to court, asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from turning the fieldhouse into a migrant shelter, but the judge denied their request since the city hadn't made a final decision on the plan.

With that plan now cancelled, Taliaferro said Amundsen staff will start coming back on Monday, programming will return, and registration for winter programs will begin.

Taliaferro also said the potential use of the vacant building on Austin Boulevard as a migrant shelter is on hold.

"There has been a significant decrease in the number of migrants arriving and with the opportunity of other viable housing solutions, there appears to be no longer a need to house migrants at 1900 N. Austin in the immediate future," Taliaferro wrote in a letter to constituents in his ward.

West Side residents have spent weeks protesting the city's plan to use Amundsen Park as a migrant shelter, saying the plan was taking away valuable programming for local children and seniors.

Neighbors planned to gather at the park on Thursday to celebrate the reopening of the fieldhouse.

Meantime, construction is in its second day on a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park.

Neighbors have been fighting the city's plan to house migrants in winterized military-grade tents at a vacant lot at 38th and California, and the city is expected to soon release results of an environmental review of toxic metal found in the soil.

Cleanup efforts already have started, and the mayor has said no one will move in until the site is proven safe.