Chicago residents upset Amundsen Park will be used as a migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in the Galewood neighborhood gathered before Amundsen Park to demand the Chicago Park District restore staffing and programs there.

The community and the park advisory council gathered outside the fieldhouse Monday morning to demand the city return things to normal.

They said only one person is currently staffing the park. That means limited hours to use the field house.

The Chicago Park District moved classes to Riis Park in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood because of plans to convert the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse into a migrant shelter.

Those plans are on hold as the city considers alternative spaces. But people were upset the mayor and other elected leaders hadn't talked with them and come up with other solutions.

"You're not going to continue to play in our faces to make us think that you are hearing us and you are listening to us, all the while you are still going ahead with your plan," said resident Cata Truss.

CBS 2 reached out to the park district to see if and when staffing and programs could return to Amundsen Park. but so far there's been no response.