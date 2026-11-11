2 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train hits car in Western Springs

Two people are dead after an Amtrak train hit a car near Western Springs, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

Western Springs officials said a westbound Amtrak train hit a car on the tracks at Wolf Road around 8 a.m.

Officials said two people died and one person was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood.

Metra confirmed that inbound and outbound train service is halted near Western Springs. BNSF train No. 1250 will not operate.

Crossings at Grand Avenue and Wolf Road are closed. Lawn Avenue remains open.

Extensive delays are expected.