Amtrak signal problems disrupt Metra Milwaukee District North, West lines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Milwaukee District North and West Metra line has been halted due to Amtrak signal problems.

The Milwaukee District West line runs between Union Station and Elgin. The Milwaukee District North Line runs between Union Station and Fox Lake.

This is the third time in the past two weeks that problems with Amtrak have disrupted Metra trains that run into Union Station.

On Friday of last week, an Amtrak locomotive derailed at Union Station. Metra's BNSF reported delays of up to 35 minutes. Metra Heritage Corridor trains operated up to 25 minutes behind.

At least one inbound and one outbound Southwest Service train did not operate as a result.

On Wednesday of last week, Amtrak switch problems disrupted the same three lines.

