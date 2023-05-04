Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak signal problems disrupt Metra Milwaukee District North, West lines

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Milwaukee District North and West Metra line has been halted due to Amtrak signal problems.

The Milwaukee District West line runs between Union Station and Elgin. The Milwaukee District North Line runs between Union Station and Fox Lake.

This is the third time in the past two weeks that problems with Amtrak have disrupted Metra trains that run into Union Station.

On Friday of last week, an Amtrak locomotive derailed at Union Station. Metra's BNSF reported delays of up to 35 minutes. Metra Heritage Corridor trains operated up to 25 minutes behind.

At least one inbound and one outbound Southwest Service train did not operate as a result.

On Wednesday of last week, Amtrak switch problems disrupted the same three lines.

CHECK: Metra updates

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.