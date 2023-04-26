Watch CBS News
Amtrak switch problems at Union Station snag multiple Metra lines

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak switch problems disrupted multiple Metra lines running from Union Station during the Wednesday afternoon rush.

Metra warned that trains entering and departing Union Station were incurring delays due to ongoing Amtrak switch problems.

Inbound and outbound trains on the BNSF line were delayed by 30 minutes or more.

SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor trains – which also run through Union Station – were also affected.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Union Station, of course, is always busy at 6 p.m. on a weeknight. But being busy does not usually involve people standing shoulder-to-shoulder trying to get on trains.

One commuter, Barbara, tweeted photos and called Union Station a "mess."

Metra has been sending alerts to passengers about the delays.

Information from Amtrak was not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 5:25 PM

