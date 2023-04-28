Amtrak train derails at Union Station; three Metra lines delayed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains on three Metra commuter lines were delayed Friday afternoon, after an Amtrak locomotive derailed at Union Station.

Amtrak said part of one train engine derailed, leaving the train disabled on the tracks. No injuries have been reported, but Amtrak delays are expected while they work to get the disabled train moving again.

Metra said in a post on Twitter that the Amtrak derailment left some tracks on the south concourse at Union Station unusable.

Metra's BNSF line was reporting delays of up to 35 minutes. Metra Heritage Corridor trains were operating up to 25 minutes behind.

At least one inbound and one outbound Southwest Service train will not operate as a result.

The delays come two days after Amtrak switch problems at Union Station disrupted service on the same three Metra lines.

Commuters should check the Metra website for updates on service.