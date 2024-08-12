American flamingo chicks hatch at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes new additions to its flock with four American flamingo chicks who've recently hatched at the zoo.

Two birds hatched on July 26, one on July 28, and the last on August 7.

Flamingos are born with gray feathers that eventually turn pink as they age and after a hefty shrimp diet.

The zoo's animal care staff is watching the chicks, which are currently living out of sight of the general public, but the zoo said visitors will soon be able to see them.

Starting on August 19, they can be seen daily at the Penguin Encounter room window from 12:30 to 1 p.m. According to the zoo, the young birds will get some exercise and water play and " offer a unique glimpse into their early development."

Next month, zoo staff will take the birds outdoors on the South Mall for their daily sessions. When they're about two months old, visitors can see them every day at "The Swamp" with other flamingos that arrived at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome more American flamingos to our family of aquatic birds," said Cody Hickman, associate director of avian care. "Our goal is to continue breeding and hatching chicks to establish a large flock, mirroring their social groups in the wild."

The flamingos are native to the Caribbean, South America's northern coastline, and the southeastern United States. The zoo said flamingos typically live in large flocks. They're fully grown by age two and can reach up to five feet tall.

