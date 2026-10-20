American Airlines plane lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport with blown tire; 1 taken to hospital

An American Airlines plane blew a tire when landing at Chicago O'Hare Airport Tuesday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was American Airlines Flight 41 from Barcelona to Chicago.

The FAA said around 2:30 p.m., the crew reported a brake issue and then, after landing, a blown tire.

Passengers were able to deplane via the stairs and were bussed to the terminal, the FAA said. The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, but was in good condition.

American Airlines released a statement saying the flight "experienced a tire issue."

"Per procedure, first responders met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported safely to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has been taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our team members for their professionalism and we apologize to our customers for their experience," the statement continued.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident, but had no further information.