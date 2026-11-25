A flight from San Diego to Chicago made an emergency landing in Phoenix early Wednesday, after a passenger allegedly tampered with the door midflight.

American Airlines confirmed Flight 1494 was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to a disruptive passenger.

Phoenix police said the flight landed around 1 a.m., after a passenger "left his assigned seat and moved to the front of the aircraft, where he repeatedly refused crew instructions to return to his seat and attempted to tamper with an aircraft exit door."

Police said the flight crew and other passengers were able to restrain the man until the flight safely landed in Phoenix.

Video recorded by one of the passengers shows the man struggling with flight attendants and other passengers, who pinned him to the floor.

Police said the disruptive passenger suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation after he was removed from the flight. Police said the man was not arrested, but the FBI was notified, and the incident remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.