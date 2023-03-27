Watch CBS News
Local News

Once again, a truck gets stuck under a Long Grove covered bridge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's happened again: A truck got stuck under a historic Lake County bridge.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7:40 Sunday night. That's when an Amazon truck became wedged under the bridge. Authorities spoke to the driver, 24-year-old Enrique Rivera of Hanover Park. 

Truck stuck under Long Grove Bridge.jpg
Lake Co. Sheriff's Office

The driver told police said he thought he could make the height clearance. A tow truck removed the Amazon truck from the bridge.  There was no damage to the bridge. 

RELATED: Truck hits historic Long Grove covered bridge

The driver was cited for "disobeying a traffic control device and driving a prohibited vehicle over the bridge." The sheriff's office said there are a number of signs showing the height restrictions and not allowing buses and trucks on the bridge. 

long-grove-bridge.jpg
The century-old covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove is in need of repair or replacement. (Credit: Facebook)

The sheriff's office said it's the 45th time the bridge has been struck since reopening.  

Last year a truck had major damage after running into the steel beam on the bridge. The beam was installed in 2020 to reinforce the structure after a serious crash.  

If your delivery is running behind, we will give you one guess on why it’s delayed!! Fear not, the bridge will be open again soon!

Posted by Lake County IL Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 26, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.