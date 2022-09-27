Another truck hits historic covered bridge in Long Grove

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another truck hit the historic covered bridge in Long Grove Monday afternoon. 

The truck did not fit through the entrance of the bridge, leaving the windshield smashed. The top of the trailer crumpled back, putting a big dent on the top of the cab. 

The bridge was reinforced with a steel structure in 2020 to avoid expensive repairs. That came after it was closed for two years when it was severely damaged by a truck crash in 2018. 

There's a little bit of damage from this latest wreck but the village plans to repair it Tuesday. 

