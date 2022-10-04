Watch CBS News
Truck hits historic Long Grove covered bridge, 42nd time in 2 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's happened again; another truck hit the historic covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove.

WBBM Newsradio reports a U-Haul box truck scraped the top of the bridge and got stuck Monday afternoon, blocking traffic for about an hour.

It's the 42nd time a driver has hit the bridge in the past two years.

Last week, a truck had major damage after running into the steel beam on the bridge. The beam was installed in 2020 to reinforce the structure after a serious crash.

