Alston has 14 in Loyola's victory over Saint Joseph's

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston scored 14 points as Loyola Chicago beat Saint Joseph's 64-59 on Wednesday night.

Alston also contributed eight rebounds for the Ramblers (18-7, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Des Watson scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Dame Adelekun shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Xzayvier Brown finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Hawks (16-9, 6-6). Erik Reynolds II added 12 points and two steals for Saint Joseph's (PA). In addition, Rasheer Fleming had eight points and two blocks.

Alston scored nine points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into halftime trailing 30-29. Loyola Chicago used an 8-0 second-half run to break a 32-32 tie and take the lead at 40-32 with 16:31 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Watson scored 12 second-half points.