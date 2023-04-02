Police investigate shooting outside children's indoor playground in Alsip
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside a children's indoor playground in south suburban Alsip.
It happened near 111th and Cicero.
Police say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a group of men ambushed a man in the parking lot and shot him before driving off in a silver BMW and a Jeep Compass.
The victim was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
His condition was not available.
