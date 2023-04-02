Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting outside children's indoor playground in Alsip

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigate shooting outside children's indoor playground in Alsip
Police investigate shooting outside children's indoor playground in Alsip 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside a children's indoor playground in south suburban Alsip. 

It happened near 111th and Cicero. 

Police say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a group of men ambushed a man in the parking lot and shot him before driving off in a silver BMW and a Jeep Compass. 

The victim was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. 

His condition was not available. 

First published on April 2, 2023 / 12:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.