Police investigate shooting outside children's indoor playground in Alsip

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside a children's indoor playground in south suburban Alsip.

It happened near 111th and Cicero.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a group of men ambushed a man in the parking lot and shot him before driving off in a silver BMW and a Jeep Compass.

The victim was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

His condition was not available.