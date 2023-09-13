Alsip man charged with armed robbery of woman in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint in the Kenwood neighborhood earlier this year.

Members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested 20-year-old Jayyun Robertson on Tuesday, in the 12300 block of South Kostner Avenue in Alsip, Illinois.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, on March 27, took property from a 45-year-old woman, in the 4900 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

Robertson was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.