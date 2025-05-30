"Alligator Robb" know for capturing Chicago's "Chance the Snapper" speaking at Field Museum

Chicago's beloved wildlife expert Frank "Alligator" Robb will be a guest speaker at the Field Museum in June.

Robb will speak as part of the museum's "Meet a Scientist" series on June 6.

The alligator expert stepped in to capture "Chance the Snapper," an American alligator who became a citywide sensation in the summer of 2019 when he was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park lagoon.

Robb is the president and founder of EEARSS.ORG, a nonprofit organization leading studies on chemical exposure and its effects on wildlife and humans. He focuses on how pollutants impact DNA structures in alligators.

The event is included with a general admission pass to the Field Museum. Robb will speak from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.