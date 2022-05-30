Alderwoman Maria Hadden's office vandalized in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after Ald. Maria Hadden's office in the 49th Ward was vandalized.

Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking the windows of her ward office near Morse and Greenview avenues in Rogers Park.

Hadden said the man stole a chair from a coffee shop across the street and threw it at the window. She's taking it all in stride.

"Nothing personal. There's no damage to the ward office, other than this window, so we'll get it boarded up and fixed, and hopefully move on with the holiday," she said.

No one is in custody, but Hadden said the video footage is clear. She expects police to find the suspect soon.