Ald. Julia Ramirez, aide "battered" by protesters at rally against plans for Chicago migrant tent camp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago alderwoman and her aide were attacked as they were swarmed by a crowd of protesters Thursday morning, at a rally against plans to build a tent basecamp for migrants in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Chanting "no camps in Brighton Park," protesters carried signs and banged on drums as they voiced their opposition to plans to build a tent camp at the site of a vacant lot at 38th and California.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) and an aide stopped by the protest on Thursday morning, and video recorded by CBS 2 showed the pair were promptly swarmed by protesters. Police officers escorted her and an aide to a waiting SUV and they left the scene.

Police said the two were "battered" during the protest rally. Ramirez's aide, identified police only as a 21-year-old man, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition. Ramirez declined medical attention.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (center) can be seen ducking and covering her head as she and an aide were swarmed and battered by protesters at a rally against plans for a migrant tent basecamp in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Oct. 19, 2023. CBS

Mayor Brandon Johnson denounced the attack on Ramirez and her aide.

"I learned today that an alderwoman and an aide, while attempting to meet with constituents, were victims of a physical attack by area residents. My administration supports the right to peaceful protest and free speech, but this type of action against a public servant is unconscionable," Johnson said. "Any violent act against an elected official in our city is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. My office and the Chicago Police Department are currently investigating this incident, and we will provide updates as they become available."

Area 1 detectives were investigating the incident, but no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Demonstrators were protesting the construction of a tent base camp at 38th and California. The space will be the site of an intake center, dining area, and housing for migrants, according to CBS 2 sources.

After CBS 2 aired renderings of the Brighton Park facility, Ramirez wrote a letter to her constituents saying, "city officials are working with the property owner of the vacant lot at 38th and California Ave to open a climate controlled temporary shelter for migrants." Renderings viewed by CBS 2 show the site would take up almost an entire city block, bordering on Brighton Park homes and a set of Metra train tracks.

Protesters claimed construction on the basecamp would be completed before a community meeting scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss details of the plans. City officials have not discussed a timeline for construction or opening of the tent camp. Construction at the Brighton Park site has continued for several days, but as of Thursday, no tents have been built on the site.

Ramirez has said she wants to assure Brighton Park residents that public safety is her top priority, but she wants people to be open-minded about housing migrants in the neighborhood, and "not buy into the fearmongering and false information being spread by right-wing, anti-immigrant voices who wish to divide our city."

The alderwoman also said she will be meeting with local leaders and stakeholders to make sure Brighton Park is prepared to welcome the new arrivals, and ensure "the best outcome possible" for both the neighborhood and newly arriving migrants.

Multiple aldermen and other sources have said Mayor Brandon Johnson has the final say on the city's plans for opening migrant shelters in Chicago.