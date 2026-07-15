Ald. Daniel La Spata asks for feedback on proposed development at edge of Chicago's Logan Square community

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) is asking people to weigh in on a proposal for a new housing complex on the cusp of Chicago's Logan Square and Avondale communities.

The site at the southwest corner of Diversey Avenue and Mozart Street, just west of the Kennedy Expressway, is currently a vacant lot.

The proposal calls for a five-story building that would carry the address of 2758 N. Mozart St. On the ground floor, the building would house two commercial spaces fronting Diversey Avenue, and four duplex rowhomes with private entrances facing Mozart Street.

"The idea here was to incorporate this portion of the building that sits alongside a residential block, and the last thing that we want to do is build and impose a large, tall commercial building that really doesn't align with the rest of the neighborhood," Eric Kogan, founder of project developer Studio Oakley, said during a 1st Ward Zoom presentation this past Monday.

The upper floors would house 17 one-bedroom apartments renting for $2,000 a month and 19 two-bedroom apartments for $3,000 a month. Eight apartments would be set aside as affordable housing.

The development would include a garage with nine spaces.

Block Club Chicago reported this week that the vacant lot in Logan Square has been up for sale for several years. An single-story commercial building dating back to the early 20th century used to stand on the lot, but the current owner of the property had it torn down in 2019, Block Club reported.