Advocate Children's Hospital patients get VIP treatment from Cubs at Wrigley Field

Advocate Children's Hospital flipped the script this week, having four pediatric patients sign autographs for Cubs baseball players before a game at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs created custom trading cards for the four boys as part of the VIP experience. The boys signed them for Cubs players, and got baseball tips from Pete-Crow Armstrong and special necklaces from Daniel Palencia.

Young patients from Advocate Children's Hospital sign autographs for Cubs players at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Nicholas Jawor / Advocate Children's Hispital

Young patients from Advocate Children's Hospital sign autographs for Cubs players at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Nicholas Jawor / Advocate Children's Hispital

The patients who participated included Benjamin and Noah Prepelica, 8-year-old twins from southwest suburban Orland Park who were born with aortic stenosis, a congenital heart defect. Noah underwent a balloon procedure at six weeks old and had another surgery at six months.

Jackson "JD" Stocking, a 13-year-old from Mount Prospect, suffered a serious brain injury earlier this year. He is a devoted Cubs fan and a baseball player himself, pitching and playing shortstop, and looks forward to getting back to it once he recovers from his injury.

James Solotorovsky, an 8-year-old from Deerfield, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year. As he has battled cancer, cheering on the Cubs and hanging the Cubs "W" flag from his hospital room have brought him joy. After months of treatment and long hospital stays, James is cancer-free.

Young patients from Advocate Children's Hospital sign autographs for Cubs players at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Nicholas Jawor / Advocate Children's Hispital

Young patients from Advocate Children's Hospital sign autographs for Cubs players at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Nicholas Jawor / Advocate Children's Hispital

Unfortunately, the "W" flag did not fly at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, as the Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers with a final score of 9-4.