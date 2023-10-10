Man charged with stalking Gov. JB Pritzker, breaking windows at his Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Villa Park man has been charged with stalking Gov. JB Pritzker, and breaking three windows at his Gold Coast home.

Illinois State Police said Adam Dabash, 38, was arrested on Monday, after throwing rocks at Pritzker's home around 9:40 a.m., breaking three windows, while the governor was home with his wife.

No one was injured, but the vandalism caused more than $500 in damage, according to court records.

Chicago Police were able to track down Dabash using POD cameras, and Illinois State Police later identified him as the same man who had twice thrown letters over the fence at the governor's home in August.

Dabash has been charged with one count of criminal damage to property and two counts of stalking. The charges do not elaborate on what was in the letters Dabash allegedly threw over Pritzker's fence, other than to say it caused Pritzker to be "in reasonable apprehension of immediate fear of bodily harm or other emotional distress."

The incident comes nearly six months after an Aurora man allegedly left a threatening voicemail message for Pritzker when he called the governor's office.

Steven Woletz, 46, was charged with one count of threatening a public official. DuPage County prosecutors said he called the governor's office on April 15, and left a profane message saying he would kill the governor, and also threatening Pritzker's mother.