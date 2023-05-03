Watch CBS News
Aurora man charged with threatening Gov. JB Pritzker

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man was charged with leaving a threatening voicemail message for Gov. JB Pritzker. 

A judge set bond for Steven Woletz, 46, at $100,000.

Police say on April 15, Woletz called the governor's office and said he would kill the governor.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office alleged Woletz left the profane message and also threatened Pritzker's mother. Illinois State Police arrested him on Tuesday.

Woletz posted bond and is out of jail. His next court date is scheduled for May 22.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 6:25 PM

