Suspect arrested after breaking windows at Gov. JB Pritzker's home in Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect was arrested for breaking three windows at Gov. JB Pritzker's home in Chicago on Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said, around 9:40 a.m., troopers with the governor's security detail responded to a disturbance at Pritzker's home, after a suspect threw rocks at the home, breaking three windows.

Chicago police officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The governor and first lady were home at the time, but no one was injured in the incident.

Illinois State Police said the suspect was in custody awaiting charges by the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

