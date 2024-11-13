Actor Harry Lennix named to Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame​

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago actor Harry Lennix was inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Lennix known for his roles as Commander Lock in the "Matrix" sequels, Harold Cooper in "The Blacklist," and as Martian Manhunter in the DC Extended Universe films. This past spring, he played August Wilson onstage in the one-man show "How I Learned What I Learned"—a collaboration between Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and Congo Square Theater.

"I'm in an august group of broadcasters, communicators, at a time when I think we especially need it—particularly this part of the country," Lennix said at the ceremony.

In the hall of fame, Lennix joins a respected roster of other recent inductees, including actor Jeff Perry (2023), actress Jane Lynch (2022), New York Times bestselling author and former CBS News correspondent Bill Geist (2020), writer and political commentator George Will (2019), radio and TV anchor Mort Crim (2019)—who worked as an anchor for CBS Chicago, Channel 2, in the late 70s.

The IBA also gave out the Silver Dome Awards at its luncheon Wednesday. CBS Chicago took home the TV Station of the Year honors.