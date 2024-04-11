Chicago actor Harry Lennix stars in August Wilson's one-man show "How I Learned What I Learned"

Harry Lennix to star in August Wilson's one-man show "How I Learned What I Learned"

Harry Lennix to star in August Wilson's one-man show "How I Learned What I Learned"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Broadway in Chicago is joining the Congo Square Theater to present a highly-anticipated play. August Wilson's autobiographical work "How I Learned What I Learned" celebrates one of America's greatest playwrights.

A collaboration between Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and Congo Square Theater, the one-man play offers audiences a rare glimpse into the life and mind of Wilson.

The play stars award-winning actor and Chicago native Harry Lennix Lennix, who is known for his roles as Commander Lock in the "Matrix" sequels, Harold Cooper in "The Blacklist," and as Martian Manhunter in the DC Extended Universe films.

Written three years before Wilson's death, "How I Learned What I Learned" tells several stories from the playwright's storied career, and the lessons they taught him as a Black artist in America.

"I like to equate it to seeing a Shakespeare play about being William Shakespeare, and how he came to be that. I guess 'Shakespeare in Love' is kind of close to that, but he didn't write that. But in this case we have a glimpse into what is in the DNA of this great genius of the theater," said Lennix, a board member at Congo Square.

Two of Goodman's 10-play career made their world premiere in Chicago at the Goodman Theatre – "Seven Guitars" in 1995, and "Gem of the Ocean" in 2003.

Performances of "How I Learned What I Learned" at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place run from April 20 through May 5.

For tickets and information, visit broadwayinchicago.com.