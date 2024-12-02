Classic rockers AC/DC announce tour stop in Chicago in 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) — The classic rock band AC/DC is making a stop in Chicago during their upcoming "Power Up" stadium tour this spring. The tour marks the first time they've hit the road in nine years.

The Grammy Award-winning group will perform at Solider Field on May 24, 2025, as part of their 13-city tour. Other cities on the coast-to-coast tour include Minneapolis, Dallas, Pasadena, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Detroit, Foxborough, Pittsburgh, Landover, Tampa, Nashville, and Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at noon, and you can check AC/DC's website for details.

AC/DC released its 17th studio album, "Power Up," in November 2020. The album was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022. The album "Power Up" marked their third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, becoming one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide.

The Australian rock band has sold more than 200 million albums since forming in 1973. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

In 2017, Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind AC/DC, died at age 64. Young helped create such head-banging anthems as "Highway to Hell," ''Hells Bells" and "Back in Black." Young founded the Australian rock band with his brother Angus in 1973.

He was the group's rhythm guitarist until 2014, when the band announced he was taking a leave of absence for health reasons. It was later revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

In 2014, the band released "Rock or Bust," the first AC/DC album without Young. Even so, he is very present on the record since the 11 songs are credited to the Young brothers (Angus said he built the album from guitar hooks the two had accumulated over the years).