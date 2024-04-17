911 operator recognized for directing caller through CPR of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 911 call taker is being recognized for her calm directions to help a caller do CPR and save the life of a retired Chicago firefighter.

Amanda Garr shared the stage with George Mahatah, who collapsed in October and wasn't breathing. His friends called 911 for help.

As paramedics rushed to him, Garr talked his friends through the call to keep his heart pumping.

Mahatah was taken to the hospital and has made a full recovery.

"I know that when people call 911, they're not calling because they're having a good day. My hope is to be able to be there and make that a little bit easier," said Garr.

Her father, Chief Barry Garr, also expressed how proud he was of his daughter.

"Pride. That's what I feel. Both for what she's done for her job, what she's done for the community, what she's done for George, and continue for many more years," he said.

Amanda's dad was George's boss on Engine 109 before George retired.

She comes from a long line of firefighters, with her great-grandfather, grandfather, and dad all working for the department.