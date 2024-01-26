Authorities release 911 call made by man accused of killing wife, daughters in Chicago suburbs

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Tinley Park on Friday released a 911 call made by Maher Kassem – the father accused of killing his wife and his three adult daughters in Tinley Park.

Kassem, 63, was charged Tuesday with four counts of first-degree murder. At his initial court appearance this week, prosecutors said an argument led to Kassem using two guns first to shoot his wife and then, after stepping over her body, his three daughters.

Maher Kassem is charged with the murders of his wife and three daughters in Tinley Park, Illinois. Tinley Park Police

The victims were identified as Majeda Kassem, 53; twins Halema Kassem, 25; and Hanan Kassem, 25; and Zahia Kassem, 24.

Left: Halema Kassem, Right: Zahia and Halema

Officials said Kassem shot his wife, Majeda, seven times, and each daughter was shot twice. The Kassems' 19-year-old son was in the home but was not physically injured. The women's bodies were found in the basement.

Authorities also said Kassem was cooperative with police and admitted to the shooting. Kassem indicated the fight started over the family's finances.

In the 911 call that Kassem made himself after authorities said he shot and killed his family members, he first says: "Send a police officer. We have an incident here. Someone got shot." The dispatcher t then asks him to confirm what h e just said, and asks for his location.

Dispatcher: Who got shot?

Kassem: Just send the police please.

Dispatcher: Sir, I need you to answer my question, who got shot?

Kassem: Just send the police.

Dispatcher: Sir, please answer my question, who got shot?

Kassem: My wife.

Dispatcher: Your wife? Is she conscious and breathing?

Kassem: Excuse me, send a police.

Dispatcher: Is she conscious and breathing?

There was no answer to that question. Afterward, officers were sent to the scene.

When police on the scene asked Kassem where his family was, prosecutors said, "The defendant pointed in the direction of the basement. The officer asked the defendant who else was there, and the defendant stated, 'They're gone.'"

Police recovered two guns at the scene.

Prosecutors said Kassem appeared to be disgruntled over how he was treated at home.

"The defendant was recorded volunteering things about having just retired, and that 'She treats me like a [expletive] dog," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Scott Clark. "'I worked 40 years.' and 'I worked all my life to give my family a better home, and they treat me like