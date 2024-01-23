Father charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of wife, 3 daughters in suburban Chicago

Father charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of wife, 3 daughters in suburban Chicago

Father charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of wife, 3 daughters in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A father has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his three daughters and wife inside a home in Tinley Park on Sunday.

Maher Kassem was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Maher Kassem Tinley Park Police

Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of the shooting in the 7400 block of West 173rd Street.

Village Manager Pat Carr said a male - who police later said was Kassem - made a 911 call saying someone was shot in the residence, and and police found his wife and four daughters dead at the scene.

The victims, who were shot multiple times, were identified as Majeda Kassem, 53; Halema Kassem, 25; Hanan Kassem, 24; and Zahia Kassem, 25.

Left: Halema Kassem, Right: Zahia and Halema Photos supplied to CBS

Carr said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident. Kassem was arrested, and a weapon was recovered, he said.

Sources said Kassem fired a total of 16 shots. He first shot his wife seven times, then stepped over her body, and shot his daughters as they sat on a couch in the home.

Sources also confirmed Kassem's son was inside the house at the time, and witnessed the shooting.

A motive was not immediately known.

Police said there had been no record of police interaction at the home.

Kassem was due to appear in court in Bridgeview on Tuesday afternoon.