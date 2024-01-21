Watch CBS News
Local News

4 women shot and killed, suspect arrested in domestic-related incident in Chicago suburb, village manager confirms

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Four women are dead following a shooting inside a home in Tinley Park on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report of the shooting in the 7400 block of West 173rd Street. 

Village Manager Pat Carr confirmed the shooting was the result of a domestic incident. The offender was placed into custody.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The scene has been secured with no threat to the public and police are investigating.

Carr along with Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton are expected to provide more information at 3 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 12:55 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.