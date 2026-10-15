10 freight train cars derail on Chicago's Southwest Side

A freight train partially derailed early Thursday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, leaving 10 cars off the tracks but ultimately causing few problems.

At 2:55 a.m., the 10 cars derailed from a CSX train near 75th Street and Central Park Avenue, where the freight train tracks divide the Chicago Lawn and Ashburn communities.

CSX said five cars were turned on their side, four were leaning, and one set of trucks on a tenth car also derailed.

All 10 cars were empty, CSX said.

CSX said no crossings were affected and automotive traffic was not disrupted. There were no injuries, and there were no hazardous materials leaks or spills, CSX said.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation Thursday morning.

The track was expected to be cleared by Thursday afternoon, CSX said.