80-year-old man shot in parked car in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 80-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was in a parked car in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. when an unknown person shot him in the chest.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical in condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.
