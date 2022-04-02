Watch CBS News

80-year-old man shot in parked car in Back of the Yards

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  An 80-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was in a parked car in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. when an unknown person shot him in the chest. 

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical in condition.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

