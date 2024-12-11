Jury awards nearly $80 million to family of girl killed in crash stemming from Chicago Police pursuit

Jury awards nearly $80 million to family of girl killed in crash stemming from CPD chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jury awarded $79.85 million Wednesday to a family who sued the City of Chicago after a crash stemming from a police chase killed their 10-year-old daughter.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Kevin Spicer was with his son and daughter in the car near 80th and Halsted streets in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. They were on their way to pick up a laptop so his 10-year-old daughter, Da'Karia, could start e-learning from home for a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers in unmarked squad car were following a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. Police said they tried to pull over the Mercedes. But the Mercedes did not stop—and ended up first hitting a gray car being driven by a 57-year-old woman while fleeing west on 80th Street, and then slammed into the Spicer family in their tan car after turning onto busy Halsted Street.

Da'Karia was killed in the wreck. Her little brother Dhaamir, only 5 at the time, was severely injured.

Kevin Spicer, now 47, and the woman in the other car were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The Spicer family sued asking for $100 million.