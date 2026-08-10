Massive tree split during last month's storms, threatening homes in Wooddale cut down

As more storms move in, it's a race against the clock for several homeowners in west suburban Wooddale.

That's where an 80-foot-tree split after the round of storms just a couple of weeks ago.

Neighbors on Deerpath Road have been watching different parts of a massive tree inch closer to their homes for nearly two weeks.

"Our 80-foot and 100-foot tree split," said homeowner John Berendt.

That's when heavy storms brought down dozens of trees throughout the suburbs.

"We've got one tree leaning over one of our neighbors' houses, and this one will possibly hit the other neighbor's house," John said.

John and Barb Berendt say with all the recent rain, the ground is heavily saturated and most tree removal companies have told them it's not considered an emergency since it's not on anyone's home yet.

Luckily, Martinez's Expert Tree Service showed up for them on Monday.

"What they're doing right now is incredibly brave because they're shimming up the untethered tree," Barb said.

They're just in time to start the removal process as more storms roll through.

"We are like flabbergasted and thrilled all at once. I mean, we absolutely have felt this entire week like any day, it could crash and crush someone," she said.

Neighbors are also extremely relieved to see the tree finally coming down. A woman who lives next door says she's been sleeping in her living room because she was afraid part of the tree could come down on her home at any moment.

"This is the only group that we've run into so far that doesn't need a big crane or a bunch of equipment to come back here," John said.

They're hoping the tree will be gone by Tuesday.

"It's frustrating that we're losing this big tree," he said.

But optimistic about the space it will open up.

"Once we get that cleared out, we'll find out some more trees that we want to put there or some bushes that are native to Chicagoland," he said.