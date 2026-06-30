9-year-old Arizona boy, dad get $75,000 for baseball card with White Sox's Munetaka Murakami's autograph

A 9-year-old boy from Arizona won a nice chunk of change recently, thanks in part to the signature of Chicago White Sox infielder and slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Back in April, Mason Deane picked out a box of Topps Chrome Black Baseball Cards. Inside the box was an autographed rookie card for Murakami, often known by his nickname Mooney, who has had a solid rookie season so far.

After much debate, Mason and his dad, Bradley, agreed to sell the card for $75,000.

But Mason and his dad, appearing on television in Arizona Diamondbacks fanwear, also had slightly different ideas when it came to how to spend that money.

"If you can take the value of it as is and put it towards the college fund, that's what we opted to do," said Bradley Deane.

Mason wasn't thinking so much about the long game.

"I wanted to buy more cards. and some of it, I wanted to get V-Bucks," said Mason.

V-Bucks are in-game currency for the game Fortnite, and they cost real bucks — though they're not up there with college tuition.

Mason and his dad successfully sold the card, and then reached out to the White Sox.

They plan to attend a game in Chicago next month, and will meet Mooney in person.