7 Indiana University fraternity members charged for hazing that led to 2 hospitalizations

Seven members of a fraternity at Indiana University in Bloomington are now facing criminal charges for hazing methods that led to two pledges being hospitalized in 2025.Seven members of a fraternity at Indiana University are now facing criminal charges for hazing methods that led to two pledges being hospitalized in 2025.

Police records show that in October 2025, 36 Phi Kappa Psi fraternity pledges at Indiana University – Bloomington were allegedly ordered to do push-ups, planks, squats and deadlifts for three hours. Around 10 pledges were then ordered in an ice bath.

At least two pledges were hurt so badly that their muscles started to disintegrate. CBS4 in Indianapolis reported both of the pledges that were hospitalized complained of thigh pain and difficulty walking when they were admitted to the hospital, and one had dark urine. Both were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and were hospitalized for multiple days, according to court documents.

The fraternity's president has also been charged with obstruction of justice. Court documents say the Phi Kappa Psi president Arjunkjumar Patel messaged one of the pledges who had been hospitalized while he was being treated and told him to lie about his injuries and how he got them. Patel allegedly also told the pledge to delete his messages.

Two students from the Chicago area – Kaptur Nowaczyk of Crown Point, Indiana, and Logan Conforti of Elgin, Illinois – are both facing two counts of hazing, a level six felony.

Phi Kappa Psi has been on a cease and desist, which suspends all organization activities, since Oct. 21, 2025, the date of the alleged hazing incident until further notice.