7 hurt after fire at Greater Grand Crossing apartment building

At least seven people were hurt after an apartment fire on the South Side.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Lafayette Plaza building in the 0-100 block of W. 71st Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the fire, where cameras captured a family on one of the higher floors hanging their heads out the window, waiting for help.

Fire officials said four people were taken to the hospital in good condition, and three others in fair condition. Twelve other people refused treatment.

It is unclear how the fire started and whether there were any displacements.

No further information was released.