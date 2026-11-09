Newly elected Illinois Congress members attend week-long orientation in Washington D.C.

It's a new class of lawmakers and a new chapter for Illinois politics.

Five incoming House members and senator-elect Juliana Stratton began orientation on Monday as they prepare to represent the state in Washington.

Among them, Congressman-elect Daniel Biss who says voters sent a message in the midterm elections.

"Basically, the whole country stood up and said enough. We're done. We're done with Trump and MAGA and looking for a different direction," he said.

However, the incoming Democrats say a different direction also means delivering results. Affordability is at the top of the agenda.

"People can't afford groceries. They can't afford gas, they can't afford healthcare. They can't afford rent. That's true in Democratic and Republican districts."

Orientation is giving new members a boot camp in how Congress works — from setting up offices and hiring staff to securing committee assignments.

Patty Garcia is eyeing judiciary and transportation, La Shawn Ford wants energy and commerce, and Stratton, who is replacing the retiring Dick Durbin, is said to be interested in committees focused on healthcare, agriculture and the judiciary.

Meanwhile, sitting Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is reportedly handing out silk scarves and pocket squares as she jockeys for the Democratic caucus vice chair position.

While they're learning the ropes, Biss says there's a bigger challenge ahead.

"All of our constituents are fed up and frustrated and are kind of on the precipice of giving up on government, and so I think everybody here really wants to act and that is exciting."

The new members will officially take on the challenge of turning promises into action once they take office in January.