6 hospitalized after crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday evening.

The crash happened at 87th Street and Western Avenue. Both major thoroughfares intersect as they run through the Dan Ryan Woods in that area.

The Chicago Fire Department said six people were hospitalized from the scene of the crash — one in serious-to-critical condition, two in fair condition, and three in good condition.

Information on the details of the crash was not available.