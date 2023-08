$5M bond for suspect in shooting of Bolingbrook police officer

$5M bond for suspect in shooting of Bolingbrook police officer

$5M bond for suspect in shooting of Bolingbrook police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) --The man accused of shooting a Bolingbrook police officer is being held on $5 million bond.

Victor Zarate faces attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

Police said he stole from a business, then shot the officer and barricaded himself in a home.

The officer is recovering at home.