$50K reward offered after suspect robs letter carrier in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information after a letter carrier was robbed in Beverly last month.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said the robbery happened on June 23 around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Seeley and West 99th Street.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a face covering. He was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on West 99t Street.

united states postal service

Residents are advised to not try and apprehend the suspect themselves.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 4062292. All information will be kept confidential.