$5,000 reward offered by family of woman killed in suburban Chicago hit-and-run

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) – A family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for a deadly hit-and-run in Hazel Crest, Illinois, last month.

Hazel Crest police said that on Aug. 1, just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 173rd and Kedzie for a car-versus-pedestrian crash.

According to witnesses, a white SUV struck the victim and continued northbound on Kedzie. The victim was then struck again by a black sedan traveling in the same direction despite witnesses attempting to stop northbound traffic. That vehicle also did not stop.

The victim, identified as Tamia Costello, suffered extensive injuries. Officers and witnesses rendered aid until paramedics arrived. She was taken to South Suburban Hospital, where she died three days later.

Investigators learned that the first car that struck the victim was a 2015 or newer Nissan Rogue, which is white or silver in color, police said.

Hazel Crest Police Department

The make and model of the second striking vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information or video from the crash is asked to contact Hazel Crest Police at 708-335-9640.