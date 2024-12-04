Watch CBS News
5 ambulances called for crash along Chicago's Magnificent Mile

By Ellie Coatar, Matthew Cramer

Large police, fire response to crash on Chicago's Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least five ambulances were called Wednesday night for a crash Michigan and Chicago avenues along the Magnificent Mile.

Chicago Police and fire crews were at the scene as of just before 10 p.m.

There were preliminary reports that officers may have been pursuing a vehicle when the crash happened, but these reports had not been confirmed at 10 p.m.

There was no word late Wednesday on what exactly caused the crash or how many people were injured.

