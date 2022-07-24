4 wounded, 2 critically in mass shooting in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four men are wounded following a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Paulina around 11:45 p.m.

Police said a group was gathered on the street when an unknown offender fired around 25-30 shots into the crowd before fleeing the scene.

All four victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was transported in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the upper right arm and was transported in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the groin area and was transported in good condition.

A 32-year-old man suffered three gunshot wounds to the right arm, elbow, and leg and was transported in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.