4 wounded, 2 critically in mass shooting in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four men are wounded following a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Paulina around 11:45 p.m.
Police said a group was gathered on the street when an unknown offender fired around 25-30 shots into the crowd before fleeing the scene.
All four victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was transported in critical condition.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the upper right arm and was transported in critical condition.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the groin area and was transported in good condition.
A 32-year-old man suffered three gunshot wounds to the right arm, elbow, and leg and was transported in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
