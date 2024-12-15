4 women, teen girl charged in 2 separate thefts at Oak Brook department store

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — Four women and a teenage girl were charged in two separate incidents accused of stealing merchandise from a department store Friday night in Oak Brook.



Shavaughn Johnson and D'Errika Thrasher, both 18 and from Chicago, and Alanah Booker, 22, from Naperville, each appeared in court on Saturday charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Johnson was also charged with one count of aggravated battery to a police officer.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with one count of retail theft and one count of burglary at the police station and released into the custody of her mother.

In an unrelated incident, Darnella Williams, 19, from Maywood, was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft and was released on her own recognizance.

The office said on Friday around 8:35 p.m., four individuals, later identified as Johnson, Thrasher, Booker, and the teen girl, entered the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack store in the 2100 block of West 22nd Street. The group allegedly took numerous items of clothing, fragrances, and Mark Jacobs gift boxes totaling more than $300 and left the store. Oak Brook police officers took all four into custody outside the store.

It is further alleged that as an officer took Johnson into custody, she fought with the officer, punching him in the chest and biting him on his right bicep.

In a separate incident, it is alleged that just after 7 p.m. the same day, Williams entered the same store with an empty child car seat. She allegedly placed $716.87 worth of merchandise, including clothing and cosmetics, into the car seat, draped a blanket over it, and exited the store. She was confronted by a loss prevention officer outside the store and taken into custody a short time later.

"I want to make it perfectly clear, as we are now in the heart of the holiday season, in DuPage County, we will not tolerate any type of behavior that disrupts our businesses or threatens public safety," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Johnson, Thrasher, and Booker are due back in court on Jan. 6. Williams is due back in court on Jan. 10 for arraignment.

As a condition of their release, the defendants are prohibited from entering the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack store.