4-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-94 in Michigan City, Indiana

A lengthy closure is expected on I-94 after a crash involving four vehicles in Michigan City, Indiana, on Saturday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, eastbound lanes are shut down a mile west of U.S. 421.

State police said one of the drivers was impaired. No further details were provided.

Police expect an "lengthy closure" and are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.