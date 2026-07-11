Watch CBS News
Local News

4-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-94 in Michigan City, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A lengthy closure is expected on I-94 after a crash involving four vehicles in Michigan City, Indiana, on Saturday morning. 

According to Indiana State Police, eastbound lanes are shut down a mile west of U.S. 421. 

State police said one of the drivers was impaired. No further details were provided. 

Police expect an "lengthy closure" and are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue