4 teens charged with robbing 15-year-old on CTA platform on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teens were charged in connection to a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform Saturday night.

Two boys, 14 and 17, and two girls, 14 and 15, were arrested in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street just before 2:30 p.m. All were charged with one felony count of robbery.

Chicago police said they were identified as the suspects who took belongings by force from a boy, 15, while on the 95th Street platform just 30 minutes earlier.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 10:03 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

