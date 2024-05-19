4 teens charged with robbing 15-year-old on CTA platform on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teens were charged in connection to a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform Saturday night.

Two boys, 14 and 17, and two girls, 14 and 15, were arrested in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street just before 2:30 p.m. All were charged with one felony count of robbery.

Chicago police said they were identified as the suspects who took belongings by force from a boy, 15, while on the 95th Street platform just 30 minutes earlier.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.