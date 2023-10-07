Watch CBS News
4 hurt after shooting on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were hurt after they were shot in the Uptown neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said around 12:32 p.m., the victims were approached by two armed offenders, in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, who produced handguns and fired shots.

A 26-year-old woman was struck in the facial area and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. A 28-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The third victim, a 43-year-old man, was shot in the leg and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

The fourth victim, a 61-year-old woman, was struck in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic also in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

