4 boys charged with implying they had weapons, robbing man on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four boys were charged with robbing a man after claiming to be armed with weapons on the city's Near West Side early Thursday morning, according to police.

The four boys, 12, 13, and two 15-year-olds, were arrested in the 1700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:30 a.m. 

They were charged with aggravated robbery with an indication of having a firearm. The 13-year-old also received a citation for having a pellet gun.

Police said they were identified as the people who took belongings from a man, 48, in the 1200 block of South Halsted Street minutes earlier.

Responding officers quickly located the boys and placed them into custody.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

