4 boys charged with implying they had weapons, robbing man on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four boys were charged with robbing a man after claiming to be armed with weapons on the city's Near West Side early Thursday morning, according to police.

The four boys, 12, 13, and two 15-year-olds, were arrested in the 1700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:30 a.m.

They were charged with aggravated robbery with an indication of having a firearm. The 13-year-old also received a citation for having a pellet gun.



Police said they were identified as the people who took belongings from a man, 48, in the 1200 block of South Halsted Street minutes earlier.

Responding officers quickly located the boys and placed them into custody.

No further information was immediately available.