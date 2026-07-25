38th annual Say No to Drugs and Antiviolence Parade held on West Side

Getting out the message of antiviolence with a parade and resource fair in the Austin community.

The Arthur Lockhart Resource Institute teamed up with the Healing Temple Church to host Saturday's events.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and also served as a portion of this year's global peace run and torch relay.

"We're going to continue to invest in our young people," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Last year, we hired more young people for summer jobs than any other administration ... 31,119 jobs. And guess what, we're going to break a record this year. We're gonna hire over 32,000 young people for summer jobs because that's what it takes to build safe and affordable communities."

After the parade, the community resource fair provided an opportunity for job seekers from noon to 2 p.m. Another highlight of the fair was scholarship options for students pursuing higher education opportunities.

Saturday's event marked the 38th annual Say No to Drugs Anti-Violence Parade.